Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation awards Youth Pathways Grant to Buckeye Local School District

The Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation is proud to announce that project Green Growth Gateway: Cultivating Futures at Buckeye Local Schools is the 2025 recipient of the Youth Pathways for Careers in Agriculture Grant. A total of $25,000 will be awarded to assist Buckeye Local School District in developing programming that will introduce and prepare students for careers within Ohio’s agriculture sector.

“Introducing students to and training them for careers in food, agricultural and environmental sciences is crucial to maintaining the strong and dependable food system that we all rely on today,” said Kelly Burns, executive director of the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation. “By investing in programs like the Green Growth Gateway, even more students will be able to discover and get excited about the plentiful opportunities that await them in the realm of agriculture.”

Buckeye Local is pioneering a new standard in rural education innovation, merging physical infrastructure with curricular advancements to deepen students' interest in agriculture and its extensive career options through the Green Growth Gateway program.