Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation Growing Tomorrow Grant supported through partnership with Farm Credit Mid-America

The Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation is proud to announce a partnership with Farm Credit Mid-America to sustain its Growing Tomorrow Grant. The grant aims to inspire, encourage and nurture young agricultural professionals and entrepreneurs as they develop innovative solutions facing agriculture.

“The excitement young people have to get involved in agriculture is often met with an equally daunting list of challenges to get started, with financial hurdles often topping that list,” said Kelly Burns, executive director of the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation. “The idea of the Growing Tomorrow Grant is to lessen that financial burden and give young farmers and entrepreneurs an opportunity to transform their enthusiasm into a true opportunity of a lifetime. The generous funding provided by Farm Credit Mid-America will help transform their enthusiasm into a rewarding career in agriculture that, in turn, impacts the communities in which they live.”

The Growing Tomorrow Grant, which launched earlier this year, was created by Ohio Farm Bureau Northeast Regional Trustee and Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation Board of Directors Member, Mike Boyert and his wife, Patti.… Continue reading