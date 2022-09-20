Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation now accepting proposals for Youth Pathways grant

The Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation believes that an increased focus on careers in agriculture will have a direct impact on the strength of the farm and food community, the security, and availability of food for the future and the well-being of Ohio.

Agriculture is one of the largest industries and economic contributors in the state. Yet as vast and proactive as the agricultural industry is currently, projections indicate that in the next 10 years, Ohio will need:

470,000 new workers in agribusiness.

90,000 new workers in direct farming operations.

The Youth Pathways Grant for Careers in Agriculture is the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation’s signature grant program designed to help young people discover their purpose and passion in agricultural careers through programming that introduces them to the educational and employment possibilities related to farming and other ag-related careers.

The foundation intends to award up to $100,000 to organizations that exhibit innovative program design, utilize partnerships between community organizations and demonstrate program sustainability statewide.