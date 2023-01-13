Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation scholarships available

The Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation has multiple scholarships available to Ohio students from rural, suburban and urban communities who are pursuing degrees with a connection to the agricultural industry.

Through 14 scholarship funds, nearly 50 awards will be made to deserving students. The deadline to apply online at ofbf.org/foundation/scholarships is March 31.

Newly established, the Mularcik Welding Scholarship for Summit County was established by Brad Mularcik, a long-standing member of Summit County Farm Bureau, who believes that there is too little attention paid to the skilled trades as a career choice for young people. By offering this scholarship, he wishes to help young people of Summit County, Ohio, who are seeking a career in welding.

The Bruce and Carlene Patterson Agricultural Scholarship was established to provide scholarship support to deserving individuals in perpetuity, opening the door to education by removing the financial barriers that may keep someone from pursuing a career in agriculture or related fields and/or obtaining the training needed to grow their skills within the agricultural workforce.… Continue reading