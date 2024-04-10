Ohio Farm Bureau Health Benefits Plan now offered to all sole proprietors

Farmers and small businesses with employees have a lot of expenses, but many of them are finding affordable health coverage options through the Ohio Farm Bureau Health Benefits Plan. Now, the plan has been updated to give sole proprietors access to more rate stability and a smart solution that offers potential savings on health care.

“We hope that the Health Benefits Plan will continue to become an even more valuable business solution which is now more readily available to sole proprietors throughout the agricultural economic sector,” said Mike Bailey, senior vice president of operations & partnerships with Ohio Farm Bureau. “These changes will have zero impact on existing employer groups and employees currently enrolled in the plan.”

Additionally, enrolled members will not notice anything different, nor will their benefits be affected in any way.

The Ohio Farm Bureau Health Benefits Plan can lead to more rate stability and is a smart solution that offers potential savings.