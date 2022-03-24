Ohio Farm Bureau hires ExploreAg and ag literacy program specialist

Jana Mussard of Mount Vernon has been named ExploreAg and ag literacy program specialist for Ohio Farm Bureau. She will oversee planning, marketing and implementation of the ExploreAg program, as well as create a comprehensive ag literacy program that aligns with the ExploreAg workforce development program.

Mussard grew up on her family’s dairy farm in Fulton County. She is a graduate of The Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural education and a master’s degree in youth development and leadership.

Before joining the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation staff, Mussard was an Ohio State University Extension 4-H educator in Knox County. Prior to that, she specialized in administration and marketing with COBA/Select Sires.

Mussard is a member of Knox County Farm Bureau.