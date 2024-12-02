Ohio Farm Bureau names participants for AgriPOWER Class XV

Ohio Farm Bureau’s 2024-2025 AgriPOWER Institute kicked off in October with 14 farmers and agribusiness professionals participating in Class XV.

AgriPOWER is a leadership program focused on issues that are relevant to the farm and food industry such as consumer relations, regulations, energy, and trade policies. In AgriPOWER, individuals develop the skills necessary to become effective leaders and advocates for agriculture by learning from experts in these fields.

Participants this year are Amanda Barndt of Bowling Green, Grace Baxter of Wooster, Kelsey Brown of Leroy, Johnathon Cottingim of Delaware, Hannah DiVencenzo of Grafton, Zachary Jones of Huron, Olivia Lang of Wooster, Taylor Mensing of Westerville, Rudi Pitzer Perry of New Vienna, Lucy Pullins Green of Bowling Green, William Ray of Zanesville, Emily Stevens of Tiffin, Alec Truckor of Swanton and Kelly Warner of Harrod.

"These individuals have already made their mark on Ohio agriculture, and I am excited that they want to take their leadership skills to the next level," said Marlene Eick, director of AgriPOWER.