Ohio Farm Bureau opposes Issue 1

For nearly a decade, Ohio Farm Bureau has been engaged in conversations regarding redistricting reform, including supporting ballot initiatives in 2015 and 2018, as it has been a policy issue our members have long prioritized. With every new redistricting proposal, leaders of our organization are tasked with assessing the impact on rural communities and our state as a whole.

With the current Issue 1 proposal on the ballot in November, Ohio Farm Bureau has studied the issue compared to our member-created policy and decided to officially oppose Issue 1.

Q. What does Issue 1 propose?

A. The November proposal would replace the current commission of statewide elected officials and legislative leaders with a 15-member citizen commission of five independents and five members each from the top two political parties, currently the Republicans and Democrats. Members of the committee couldn’t be elected officials, lobbyists, or political consultants, and those nominated would be subject to a lengthy selection process that spans a multi-round discussion.… Continue reading