Ohio Farm Bureau unveils farm labor resources

As competition for available skilled farm workers intensifies and wages for those workers increase, finding and retaining farm labor remains one of the greatest challenges for Ohio agriculture. That’s why Ohio Farm Bureau, in a partnership with Nationwide, has released a first-of-its-kind Labor Intelligence Report and Guide to Finding, Hiring and Retaining Farm Employees through their new Ag Intelligence Service.

The report, titled “Farm Employees. Where are they? Strategies and Solutions for Your Farm,” outlines current farm labor challenges and explores how farmers are considering alternative staffing solutions and strategies to find, recruit and retain farm employees. The report is being offered as a free download for anyone interested in the valuable information.

"A Guide to Finding, Hiring and Retaining Farm Employees," available exclusively for Ohio Farm Bureau members, is designed to help position farm businesses as an employer of choice in this tough labor market. It will help farmers attract and retain quality labor and reduce the chance of a key employee leaving, causing a business disruption.