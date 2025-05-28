Ohio Farm Service Agency and Ohio Rural Development directors appointed

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins today announced the latest slate of presidential appointments for key positions at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) including the Food and Nutrition Service (FNS), Farm Service Agency (FSA) and Rural Development (RD).

“President Trump is putting Farmers First, and so is the incredible team we are building at the Department of Agriculture. Our latest additions to the USDA family are personally invested in ensuring farmers and rural America prosper. I look forward to seeing the work they will do supporting farmers, ranchers, and producers across the country by implementing President Trump’s America First policies,” said Secretary Rollins.

FNS is focused on expanding access to healthy foods grown and raised by American farmers. FSA State Directors help implement President Trump’s America First agenda and execute USDA’s policies in planning, organizing, and administering FSA programs through state offices across the country. RD State Directors help affirm the mission of the Trump Administration by focusing on finding ways to empower rural America and unleash economic prosperity.… Continue reading