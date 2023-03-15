Ohio Farmer Wins National Conservation Award

By the American Soybean Association

The Conservation Legacy Award is a national program designed to recognize the outstanding environmental and conservation achievements of soybean farmers, which in turn help produce more sustainable U.S. soybeans. The program is sponsored by ASA, BASF, Bayer, Nutrien, the United Soybean Board/Soy Checkoff and Valent USA.

Les Seiler began focusing on soil preservation in 1986, when he and his brother, Jerry, set aside conventional tillage practices and looked to conservation farming methods on their Ohio farm.

Now, more than 30 years later, the Seilers continue to make no till, grass waterways and filter strips, and planting cover crops routine components of their overall farm management plan.

“We have so much soil erosion because of poor soil health, and we can’t infiltrate water on the land anymore,” Seiler said. “We’ve seen the need to do something different besides conventional farming practices of moldboard plowing and a lot of tillage.”… Continue reading