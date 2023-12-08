Ohio farmers elected to national roles

Ohio soybean farmers Steve Reinhard and Scott Metzger were recently elected to national leadership positions.

Reinhard is an Ohio Soybean Council (OSC) board member, from Crawford County. He was elected to lead the national United Soybean Board (USB) as its chair. Reinhard has served on USB since 2017 and previously served as treasurer and vice chair as well as chair of the Demand Action Team.

“Congratulations to Steve on his newly elected position,” said Jeff Magyar, OSC chairman, who farms in Ashtabula County. “He is the perfect candidate to lead the national soybean checkoff during a time when the soybean industry is full of opportunity.”

Reinhard farms 1,300 acres of soybeans, corn and wheat in Bucyrus. In addition to his position on USB, he serves on the OSC board of trustees, where he has previously served as chairman, vice chairman and treasurer. In addition to his roles with OSC and USB, Reinhard also represented Ohio on the Soy Transportation Coalition board of trustees.… Continue reading