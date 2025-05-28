Ohio farmers push back on MAHA report: “We farm with facts, not fear”

Ohio farmers are expressing disappointment and frustration following the release of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) report, issued by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. on Thursday, May 22, 2025. The report questions the safety of commonly used pesticides like atrazine and glyphosate, which are vital tools for modern agriculture in Ohio and across the U.S.

Grower leaders say the MAHA report contains unsubstantiated claims that dismiss decades of research and ignore the proven safety and effectiveness of science-based farming practices.

“We are deeply disappointed that the Make America Healthy Again Commission would release a report that raises questions that have already been answered about the safe use of pesticides,” said Tadd Nicholson, Executive Director of the Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association. “This report ignores decades of sound science and could jeopardize the ability of Ohio farmers to do their jobs efficiently and responsibly.”

The MAHA report implies a connection between pesticide use and chronic health issues in children.… Continue reading