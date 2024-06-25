Ohio feral swine legislation moving forward

After many months of providing key facts and answering questions with legislative officials, the efforts of the Ohio Pork Council have passed a milestone with June passage by the Ohio House of H.B. 503 by a vote of 89-0. Introduced earlier this year, the bill which now must pass the Senate would prohibit the importation and hunting of feral swine in the state and ends the practice of garbage feeding, both of which pose serious disease risks to the state’s swine herd, including the possibility of introducing African swine fever.

“We’re celebrating today’s vote in the House, and we remain very optimistic that this bill will see bipartisan passage in the Senate soon to pave the way of giving our state’s largest industry — agriculture — the added protection from the risk of foreign animal diseases that we’re seeking,” said Cheryl Day, executive vice president of the Ohio Pork Council.

Beyond the reduced risk of animal disease, Day points to the immense damage that non-native feral swine bring to Ohio’s land, crops, soil, and water each year, which she says alone justifies the complete passage of H.B.… Continue reading