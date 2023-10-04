Ohio FFA Foundation announces new leadership

Amy Jo Baughman will join the Ohio FFA Foundation as the executive director starting on October 16, 2023, concluding a search led by the Ohio FFA Foundation board of trustees. She will oversee two staff members, Lauren Corry, director of communication and stewardship, and Shelby Brown, program manager.

Baughman brings a wealth of knowledge from her previous role with The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) Office of Advancement as the director of alumni engagement. She is a two-time alumna of The Ohio State University CFAES, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the department of agricultural communication, education, and leadership. She was raised on a sheep farm in Fayette County and has a strong FFA background.

"I'm beyond excited for this unique opportunity. This role is a perfect blend of my personal connection to and passion for FFA, technical training in agricultural education, and professional experience in CFAES Advancement," Baughman said.