Ohio FFA marks historic growth with 30,000 members

By OCJ FFA Reporter, Morgan Anderson

Ohio FFA has reached a historic milestone, announcing a record-high membership of more than 30,000 members statewide.

The announcement came just weeks before the 97th Ohio FFA Convention, where members, advisors, and alumni gathered May 2–3 to celebrate a year of growth and achievement.

“Ohio FFA continues to grow! We’re excited to announce we’ve reached a new record-high membership milestone and surpassed 30,000 members!” the organization shared in a statement on Feb. 17.

For members like Julia Silvus, the growth is personal. Silvus, a State Vice President At-Large, said that the increase in membership reflects the welcoming nature of the organization.

"Throughout this year and my whole time in FFA, I have had the opportunity to meet so many FFA members from all across the state," Silvus said. "Watching our membership grow while meeting so many other members has really showcased to me how anyone and everyone has a place and a purpose in FFA if they are brave enough to try something new."