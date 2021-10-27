Ohio FFA members to watch for at National FFA Convention

The Ohio FFA is always well-represented at the National FFA Convention and 2021 is certainly no exception. With an impressive 19 proficiency finalists, 17 National Agriscience Fair project finalists and 449 American FFA Degree recipients, there will be plenty of Ohio FFA members being highlighted in the coming days on the national stage in Indianapolis. Stay tuned this week to ocj.com for results, highlights and interviews with Ohio FFA members. Here is a list of Ohio FFA participants in the 2021 National FFA Convention courtesy of the Ohio FFA Association.

American FFA Degrees – 449

National Officer Candidate – Bethany Starlin, Chief Logan

National Proficiency Award Finalists (19)

Agricultural Mechanics Design and Fabrication – Meredith Ann Yerian, Fairfield Union

Agricultural Mechanics Repair and Maintenance-Placement – Justin Preece, Urbana

Agricultural Services – Brayden Shumaker, West Holmes

Beef Production-Entrepreneurship – Luke Jennings, Felicity-Franklin

Beef Production-Placement – Amanda Annett, Utica

Dairy Production-Entrepreneurship – Maggie Mathews, East Clinton Great Oaks

Dairy Production-Placement – Renea Schmitmeyer, Versailles

Diversified Agricultural Production – Wyatt Kunk, Houston-UVCC

Diversified Horticulture – Wesley Gehret, Versailles

Equine Science-Entrepreneurship – Mitchell Bean, East Clinton Great Oaks

Equine Science-Placement – Brooke Blansette, Liberty Union

Fiber and/or Oil Crop Production – Chris Dible, Big Walnut-DACC

Forage Production – Max Homan, New Bremen

Fruit Production – Lillian Beebe, Fayetteville

Goat Production – Noah Barga, Versailles

Grain Production – Matthew Ruff, Westfall

Service-Learning – Madisen Jolliff, Ridgemont

Sheep Production – Zoe Parrott, Northmor

Small Animal Production and Care – Morgan Kimmel, Covington-UVCC

Swine Production-Placement – Mykenzie Lance, Ridgemont

Turf Grass Management – Robert Gray, Western Brown

National Chapter Award-Model of Excellence Finalists

Blanchester Great Oaks, New Bremen, Zane Trace

Three-Star Chapters – Anna, Black River, Blanchester Great Oaks, Bowling Green-Penta, Cardington, Carey, Clear Fork, Covington-UVCC, Elgin, Felicity-Franklin, Firelands, Greenon, Houston-UVCC, McClain, Miami East-MVCTC, Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC, Mowrystown, National Trail-MVCTC, New Bremen, Northeastern, Paulding, South Central, Southeastern, Spencerville, St.… Continue reading