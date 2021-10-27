Ohio FFA members to watch for at National FFA Convention
The Ohio FFA is always well-represented at the National FFA Convention and 2021 is certainly no exception. With an impressive 19 proficiency finalists, 17 National Agriscience Fair project finalists and 449 American FFA Degree recipients, there will be plenty of Ohio FFA members being highlighted in the coming days on the national stage in Indianapolis. Stay tuned this week to ocj.com for results, highlights and interviews with Ohio FFA members. Here is a list of Ohio FFA participants in the 2021 National FFA Convention courtesy of the Ohio FFA Association.
American FFA Degrees – 449
National Officer Candidate – Bethany Starlin, Chief Logan
National Proficiency Award Finalists (19)
Agricultural Mechanics Design and Fabrication – Meredith Ann Yerian, Fairfield Union
Agricultural Mechanics Repair and Maintenance-Placement – Justin Preece, Urbana
Agricultural Services – Brayden Shumaker, West Holmes
Beef Production-Entrepreneurship – Luke Jennings, Felicity-Franklin
Beef Production-Placement – Amanda Annett, Utica
Dairy Production-Entrepreneurship – Maggie Mathews, East Clinton Great Oaks
Dairy Production-Placement – Renea Schmitmeyer, Versailles
Diversified Agricultural Production – Wyatt Kunk, Houston-UVCC
Diversified Horticulture – Wesley Gehret, Versailles
Equine Science-Entrepreneurship – Mitchell Bean, East Clinton Great Oaks
Equine Science-Placement – Brooke Blansette, Liberty Union
Fiber and/or Oil Crop Production – Chris Dible, Big Walnut-DACC
Forage Production – Max Homan, New Bremen
Fruit Production – Lillian Beebe, Fayetteville
Goat Production – Noah Barga, Versailles
Grain Production – Matthew Ruff, Westfall
Service-Learning – Madisen Jolliff, Ridgemont
Sheep Production – Zoe Parrott, Northmor
Small Animal Production and Care – Morgan Kimmel, Covington-UVCC
Swine Production-Placement – Mykenzie Lance, Ridgemont
Turf Grass Management – Robert Gray, Western Brown
National Chapter Award-Model of Excellence Finalists
Blanchester Great Oaks, New Bremen, Zane Trace
Three-Star Chapters – Anna, Black River, Blanchester Great Oaks, Bowling Green-Penta, Cardington, Carey, Clear Fork, Covington-UVCC, Elgin, Felicity-Franklin, Firelands, Greenon, Houston-UVCC, McClain, Miami East-MVCTC, Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC, Mowrystown, National Trail-MVCTC, New Bremen, Northeastern, Paulding, South Central, Southeastern, Spencerville, St.… Continue reading