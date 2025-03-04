Ohio FFA Members Wrap Up a Week of Celebration and Leadership

By Morgan Anderson, OCJ FFA Reporter

National FFA Week was an exciting time for FFA chapters across Ohio as they celebrated the association’s nearly 100-year history, which was established in 1929.

The week was celebrated from Feb.18-25. FFA Week is always celebrated around George Washington’s birthday, which is Feb. 22, and typically coincides with Presidents’ Day, which is observed on the third Monday in February. The week-long celebration usually falls from the Saturday to the following Saturday, including his birthday. This timing honors Washington’s legacy and his support for agriculture from America’s very beginning.

This year’s celebration was full of unique events, service projects and spirited competitions that brought together FFA members, students and community members alike.

"National FFA Week symbolized a week of excitement and engagement for Ohio FFA members, advisors and supporters!" said Jayden Hicks, Ohio FFA Vice President At-Large. "Throughout the week, we celebrated the impact of our organization and association by honoring the work of those who came before us and giving back to support future generations."