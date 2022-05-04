Ohio FFA State Convention returns to Columbus!

By Bethany Starlin, OCJ FFA reporter

For many, spring time represents new beginnings, positive growth and excitement for the summer ahead. For FFA members across the state, however, it encompasses the celebration of the end of another year in the blue jacket.

Each May, FFA members, advisors and supporters travel to Columbus to celebrate the organization’s accomplishments over the past year. State degrees are earned, proficiency awards are given and Career Development Event competition teams are recognized for their successes.

Although relatively short in length, the two days spent at state convention are often a defining moment in many FFA members’ careers.

“If you ask FFA members, current or past, what the moment was when they got their initial spark for FFA, I think many of them would say it was either a state or national convention,” said Katy Endsley, Ohio FFA Program Manager. “The collective energy in the room, feeling the excitement from the people around you and seeing students recognized on stage really sets the tone for the rest of their FFA career.”… Continue reading