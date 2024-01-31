Ohio FFA state officers visit the Land Down Under

By Morgan Anderson, OCJ FFA reporter

Each year, 75 current or past State FFA Officers with active FFA membership are invited to apply for the International Leadership Seminar for State Officers (ILSSO). A 14-day travel experience, ILSSO allows attendees to develop an awareness of global agriculture and enhance their cultural competency of another country. This year, ILSSO was hosted in Australia.

Out of the 75 attendees on the trip to the “Land Down Under,” six of them were the current member of the Ohio FFA State Officer Team.

"After the State Officer Summit in Washington D.C. this past August, all 300+ state officers were invited to apply as potential ILSSO 2024 attendees," said Kaydence Morris, Ohio FFA State Reporter. "I was blessed to have been accepted. From there, I completed an 8-week curriculum consisting of four modules of instruction on cultural awareness in Australia, completing projects that developed my cultural intelligence, as well as various essays and quizzes."