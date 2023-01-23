Ohio FFA — Welcome to 2023!

Message from Ohio FFA State President Aubrey Schwartz

It’s hard to believe that 2023 is already here!

This year, my teammates and I have been so blessed to meet so many of our 27,703 Ohio FFA members. Throughout this year, we have been impacted by so many of you in such a positive way. You all have added value to our lives in ways that we can’t explain! Whether that has been at FFA Camp, Chapter Visits, Leadership Nights, Greenhand and Chapter Degree ceremonies or National Convention, we’ve had a great time celebrating Ohio FFA with dance moves, laughs and joy.

Speaking of national convention…what a week in Indianapolis we had! Ohio truly beamed with Buckeye pride as many of our members crossed the stage.

We had two American Star finalists, 28 proficiency finalists, 25 agriscience finalists, a national band member, a national choir member, five national talent competitors, numerous career development teams, and five chapters competed to be one of the top chapters in the nation.