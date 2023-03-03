Ohio Field Leader Podcast, Episode 3-1-2023, Dr. Horacio Lopez-Nicora and Dr. Mitch Roth

Soybean research does not happen in a vacuum. Often times it is interdisciplinary. On this episode of the OFL Podcast we will visit with Dr. Horacio Lopez-Nicora, Soybean Pathologist and Nematologist, and Dr. Mitch Roth, Molecular Mycologist. Both these gentlemen work for Ohio Soybean Farmers working to try to improve the health of Ohio’s Soybean Crop. They analyze soybean pathogens from the genetic level all the way up to the field level to help farmers make better management decisions.… Continue reading