Ohio Field Leader Podcast, Episode 46, Shady Lawn Farms

In the July episode of the Ohio Field Leader Podcast, Dusty visits with Jeff McKanna and Robert Gray about the history of Shady Lawn Farms and the multiple generations involved today. They discuss the adoption of new technology on the farm and the financial side of growing an operation. The work of the Ohio Soybean Council is also multigenerational at Shady Lawn Farms, as both Lyle McKanna and Jeff McKanna have served on the commodity organization’s board of directors.… Continue reading