Ohio Field Leader Roadshow – Allen and Andrew Armstrong, Armstrong Farms, Clark Co.
Ohio Field Leader’s Dusty Sonnenberg takes the Roadshow to Clark County’s Armstrong Farms where he visits with Allen and Andrew Armstrong. They discuss the good looking crop on this year’s farm, as well as their per-bushel value approach to farm decision making, and even Allen’s extensive involvement advocating for the industry.
Ohio Field Leader brought to you by Ohio soybean farmers and their checkoff.