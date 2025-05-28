Ohio fields catching up as corn, soybean planting surge past 50%

Planting progress picked up significant speed across Ohio last week, as drier conditions allowed for steady fieldwork despite only 2.0 days suitable for operations, according to the latest USDA Crop Progress Report. Corn planting jumped 20 percentage points to 54%, narrowing the gap with the five-year average of 73%. Corn emergence also climbed to 36%. Soybeans saw a similar burst of activity, now 52% planted and 33% emerged — rapidly catching up after early-season delays.

Oats planting is nearly complete at 88%, with 84% emerged and 1% headed. First cuttings of alfalfa (12%) and other hay (9%) are just beginning. Meanwhile, winter wheat development remains ahead of schedule, with 98% jointed and 75% headed. Crop condition ratings reflected the improving outlook: 41% of Ohio’s topsoil is now rated surplus (down from 50% last week), with 59% adequate. Corn and wheat are showing strength in early growth, with 41% of corn and 67% of winter wheat rated good to excellent.… Continue reading