Ohio files suit challenging vaccine mandates

On Nov. 5, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and six other attorneys general sued the Biden administration in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, asserting that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration lacks authority to force tens of millions of Americans in the private sector to get vaccinated.

The states are asking the Sixth Circuit to stop implementation of the vaccine mandate while the case is litigated.

“A nationwide vaccine mandate that has nothing to do with workplace risk is a dangerous and unlawful use of executive power,” Yost said. “Congress has not given the president the power to make personal health-care decisions for all Americans who just so happen to work at a company with at least 100 employees.”

The vaccine mandate is a serious concern for many Ohio agribusinesses already struggling to find enough labor.

“This brought shockwaves to our industry. I heard a lot of concern from our companies’ CEOs about that.… Continue reading