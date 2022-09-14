Ohio Forestry Association announces open application period for conservation education grant program

The Ohio Forestry Association Foundation has always supported educational projects throughout Ohio. These grants will generally be small-scale and are designed to assist an organization with a project, with a maximum individual grant amount of $2,500. Applications will be accepted between September 12 and October 14 this year, with grant awards being selected and announced by December 1 for funding to be used in the following calendar year. See complete details of the grant program, including application details and directions or see the printable application.

Examples of past grant recipients include:

$750 to support a Wood Art Festival$1000 to help fund development, printing, and distribution of Invasive Species Calendars$1000 to help fund the purchase of a Portable Sawmill for a Natural Resource Class at a Career Center$1000 to sponsor a Forestry Station at a State Envirothon$1000 to help fund an Educational Trip for College Forestry Students$1500 to sponsor a 4-H Woodworking Day at a State Fair.