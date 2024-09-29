Ohio Forestry Association Foundation announces application period for conservation education grant program

The Ohio Forestry Association Foundation opened its grant application window for small-scale projects on Sept. 15, 2024. These grants are designed to assist an organization in a conservation education project, with a maximum individual grant amount of $2,500. Applications will be accepted between Sept. 15 and Oct. 13 this year, with grant awards being selected and announced by Dec. 1 for funding to be used in the following calendar year.

See complete details of the grant program, including application details and directions at: ohioforest.org/page/Grants. Click here for the application: cdn.ymaws.com/www.ohioforest.org/resource/resmgr/foundation/conservation_education_grant.pdf.

The Ohio Forestry Association Foundation is a charitable, non-profit organization working to promote conservation education and critical awareness of the importance of forest resources to our environment and economy. Our mission is focused on providing financial, educational, and technical resources to individuals and organizations throughout Ohio. Learn more at www.ohioforest.org/page/Foundation.