Ohio Forestry Association Foundation awarded $11,500 for conservation education grants in 2024

The Ohio Forestry Association Foundation (OFAF) awarded grants for conservation education projects throughout Ohio. These grants are generally small-scale and are designed to assist an organization with funding for activities that align with the mission of OFAF in the following year.

The 2024 grant recipients are:

A DAY in the WOODS/Vinton Soil and Water District – McArthur

Danville FFA – Danville

#forestproud – Washington, D.C.

The Forestry Forum – Columbus

Graham Local Schools – Saint Paris

River Valley High School – Bidwell

South Gallia FFA – Crown City

… Continue reading