Ohio Forestry Association Foundation awarded $11,500 for conservation education grants in 2024

The Ohio Forestry Association Foundation (OFAF) awarded grants for conservation education projects throughout Ohio. These grants are generally small-scale and are designed to assist an organization with funding for activities that align with the mission of OFAF in the following year.

The 2024 grant recipients are:

  • A DAY in the WOODS/Vinton Soil and Water District – McArthur
  • Danville FFA – Danville
  • #forestproud – Washington, D.C.
  • The Forestry Forum – Columbus
  • Graham Local Schools – Saint Paris
  • River Valley High School – Bidwell
  • South Gallia FFA – Crown City

