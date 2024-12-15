Ohio Forestry Association Foundation awarded $11,500 for conservation education grants in 2024
The Ohio Forestry Association Foundation (OFAF) awarded grants for conservation education projects throughout Ohio. These grants are generally small-scale and are designed to assist an organization with funding for activities that align with the mission of OFAF in the following year.
The 2024 grant recipients are:
- A DAY in the WOODS/Vinton Soil and Water District – McArthur
- Danville FFA – Danville
- #forestproud – Washington, D.C.
- The Forestry Forum – Columbus
- Graham Local Schools – Saint Paris
- River Valley High School – Bidwell
- South Gallia FFA – Crown City