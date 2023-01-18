Ohio grain farmer leadership looking forward to 2023

By Matt Reese

In December, the Ohio Grain Farmers Symposium offered the chance for farmers from around the state to learn about the latest agricultural issues impacting their operations. It also gave attendees a chance to hear from the leadership of the Ohio Soybean Association (OSA) and the Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association.

Presidents Ben Klick (Ohio Corn & Wheat) from Stark County and Patrick Knouff (OSA) from Shelby County took a look back at 2022 and shared insights about where their organizations are headed in 2023. Of course, when farmers get together, they talk about the weather and harvest.

“Planting in 2022 was a nightmare, to be honest. It was extremely wet early, we got some crops in, got wet again, then we dried out for our area. There have been some discussions about some of the issues we’ve seen with vomitoxin in our area,” Knouff said. “I will say I was happy with my yields, but when I look back at where I was at early in the season, I probably should be really happy.… Continue reading