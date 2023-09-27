Ohio Grape Producers eligible for newly announced Grapevine Crop Insurance Program

By David Marrison, Field Specialist — Farm Management, Ohio State University Extension

On Aug. 29, 2023, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that it is expanding crop insurance options for grape producers through a new Grapevine Insurance Program. This program will provide coverage for the loss of grafted vines from natural perils such as freeze, hail, flood, and fire. Producers in select counties from the states of: Ohio, California, Idaho, Michigan, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington are eligible to purchase coverage for the 2024 crop year. The deadline for signing up for insurance is Nov. 1, 2023.

On Aug. 18, 2022, the Federal Crop Insurance Corporation Board of Directors approved the Grapevine Crop Insurance Program under section 508(h) of the Federal Crop Insurance Act. This program was established to complement the existing Grape Crop Insurance Program which provides insurance coverage for fruit growing on the vine. Visit rma.usda.gov/Fact-Sheets/National-Fact-Sheets/Grapevine for more information.

“A program like this is especially critical when you realize the loss of fruit can affect a grower for a season, but the loss of a grapevine is a much more costly situation, both in money and the time it takes to reestablish a productive vine.… Continue reading