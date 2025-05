Ohio Crop Progress for the week ending May 4, 2025 puts Ohio corn at 25% planted, 7 points ahead of the 5-year-average and 14% higher than last week.23% of soybeans are planted, 10% higher than the average and 13% above the week before. 4% of corn is emerged and 1% of soybeans are emerged.

