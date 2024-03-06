Ohio is potato chip country

By Mike Ryan, OCJ Field Reporter

Ohio has been a major player in the potato chip industry as long as there have been potato chips. It was in Cleveland in 1895 that William Tappenden built the first potato chip factory in the country, turning a barn in his backyard into a factory and delivering his fresh product in barrels to local markets by horse-drawn carriage. Today, although Ohio accounts for only a very small portion of this nation’s potato harvest, the Buckeye State ranks second only to Pennsylvania in potato chip production.

America’s favorite snack food is produced in Ohio for companies with nationwide distribution like Herr’s and Frito-Lay, which have operating plants here, and long-time Ohio chip maker Shearer’s has recently transitioned to exclusively wholesale manufacturing and private label sales. In addition to these larger nationwide corporations, there are a number of superb regional potato chip companies scattered throughout the state that garner a faithful following of customers loyal to their local brand. … Continue reading