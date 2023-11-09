Ohio National coming to Columbus this weekend

By Matt Reese

The Ohio National poultry show is coming this weekend to the Ohio Expo Center in the Voinovich and O’Neill buildings in Columbus. This year of the show commemorates the 150th anniversary of the American Poultry Association and there are well over 10,000 birds entered into what is annually among the largest poultry shows in the country.

“These are fancy breeding birds — you’ll be able to see any color, any size of bird there this year. I think that the biggest thing that we hear all the time is that most people never knew there were this many different chickens. At the Ohio National you’ll see just about anything — different colors, different sizes and different combs on their head. People just don’t believe there are that many chicken varieties out there,” said Jeff Wolfe, a director for the Ohio Poultry Breeders Association. “And this is the largest youth show for breeding poultry there is in the United States.… Continue reading