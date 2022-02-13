Ohio NRCS seeks new proposals for Conservation Innovation grants

USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is seeking new proposals for cutting-edge projects that will provide new conservation opportunities through the Conservation Innovation Grants (CIG) program. In fiscal year 2022, Ohio will invest up to $300,000 for new CIG projects.

Ohio priorities in fiscal year 2022 include urban agriculture, soil health, water quality, and forestry-based sustainable natural ecosystems. Projects may be farm-based, multi-county, small watershed or statewide in scope. For additional information, please contact Ohio CIG program manager Cheryl Rice at [email protected] or search for the latest postings at Grants.gov. An upcoming webinar for CIG applicants is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 at 3 p.m. ET. Interested attendees can join via the below link or phone number:

Meeting Link: https://bit.ly/3rHA4gS

Phone number: +1 202-650-0123, 203371432# / Phone Conference ID: 203 371 432#

All non-federal entities and individuals are invited to apply, with the sole exception of federal agencies. Projects may be between one and three years in duration.