Ohio Pig Farmers Applaud Ohio Legislators for Passing Feral Swine Bill, Urge Governor to Sign into Law

NEW ALBANY, OHIO, Dec. 12, 2024 – In another unanimous and bipartisan vote, the Ohio Senate passed H.B. 503, known as the Feral Swine bill, 31-0 this week. This marks another milestone toward protecting Ohio agriculture against the massive disease and economic threat posed by non-native feral swine entering the state. This comes after the Ohio House voted 89-0 last June to do the same, meaning the legislation now only needs the governor’s signature to become effective.

"On behalf of Ohio's pig farmers, landowners, and many others in agriculture, we're very pleased with this historic bipartisan vote by both houses as we now await Governor DeWine's signature as the final act needed to allow this much-needed legislation to become law," said Cheryl Day, executive vice president of the Ohio Pork Council. "We want to thank the tireless efforts of our bill sponsors Rep. Don Jones and Rep. Bob Peterson, along with Sen.…