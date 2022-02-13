Ohio Pork Congress 2022 highlights

By Matt Reese and Dale Minyo

The challenges of change have wrought powerful progress for Ohio’s pork industry over the last couple of years and there was plenty to celebrate at last week’s Ohio Pork Congress held in Lima, a new location for the event.

“The response to our new location has been great. It is the first time we have been here in Lima. We have record attendance and a record number of exhibitors,” said Ryan McClure, president of the Ohio Pork Producers. “The pork industry in the state of Ohio is very strong. We have grown substantially in the last few years.”

Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center in Lima allowed for expanded tradeshow space and more room for educational seminars. Attendees learned about a wide array of topics including nutrition, risks of foreign animal diseases, nutrition, employee management, and animal care.

"Ohio's pork industry is full of great people who produce wholesome, high-quality pork for domestic and world markets," McClure said.