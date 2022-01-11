Ohio Pork Congress moves to Lima for 2022

Ohio Pork Congress offers fresh, new vibes in 2022 at a new location. The event will take place Feb. 8 and 9, 2022, at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center in Lima. The Ohio Pork Council invites all producers and members of the pork industry to attend.

Steve Lerch, former Google executive, will provide the keynote address and share his insight into the topics of digital issues, consumer behavior, and innovation. In addition, Ohio Pork Congress includes educational seminars, the largest pork-specific tradeshow in the Mid-East, and recognition of industry leaders as well as opportunity to support the Friend of Pork PAC. Registration information is available here: https://ohiopork.org/events/ohioporkcongress/

“I encourage all pork producers and allied industry members to attend Ohio Pork Congress,” said Ryan McClure, Ohio Pork Council president and producer from Paulding County. “I am eager to see friends new and old to reconnect. So much is happening in our industry, the educational seminars and our keynote speaker will provide valuable guidance to producers who continue to navigate some choppy waters.” … Continue reading