Ohio PR firms recognized nationally for work in agriculture

Two of Ohio’s agriculturally focused public relations firms were recognized nationally on the 2024 O’Dwyer’s list of top Agricultural PR Firms.

For the third consecutive year, Westerville-based Inspire PR Group was ranked among the top 100 PR firms by O’Dwyer’s Public Relations News — a leading PR industry publication. Inspire was also recognized as a top 10 agricultural PR firm. In addition, Springfield-based Shift•ology Communication was ranked 10th on the 2024 O’Dwyer’s list of top Agricultural PR Firms.

For 55 years, O’Dwyer’s has been conducting PR firm rankings, recognizing outstanding agencies focusing on factors such as strategic communications counsel, media relations and financial performance (excluding advertising or production expenses). The ranking system is widely considered one of the industry’s most reputable sources.

Both firms were recognized at the National Agri-Marketing Association Conference in Kansas City in April. Shift•ology and clients, American Dairy Association Indiana and San Joaquin County AgVentures, received Best of NAMA awards for Virtual Events featuring Indianapolis 500 Milk Person, Kerry Estes and Producer-Funded PR Campaign Element for a virtual experience on a California blueberry farm and apple orchard, respectively.