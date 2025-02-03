Ohio Sea Grant looks back at 2024 summary of algal bloom research

The National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science reported that the 2024 western Lake Erie cyanobacterial bloom had a severity index (SI) of 6.6, which is moderately severe, and more intense than 2023 (SI of 5.3). The SI captures the amount of biomass over the peak 30-days of the bloom, calculated using satellite imagery.

Bloom severity was slightly above the seasonal forecast issued on June 27, which predicted a SI between 4.5 and 6. Since 2002, the 2024 bloom was the earliest bloom start on record, followed by 2018 and 2023. Formation started in late June along the Michigan coast, and the bloom was fully developed by early July. While the bloom was established early, it developed slowly, increasing in size and becoming more severe through July. The maximum biomass was still observed in mid-August, similar to past years, however the bloom peak in August only lasted for about a week, unlike recent years when the blooms were at peak through most of August.