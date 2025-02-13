Ohio Sheep and Wool Program proposal funding approved for 2024-2025

By Roger A. High, executive director, Ohio Sheep and Wool Program

The Ohio Sheep and Wool Program (OSWP), Ohio’s sheep and wool check-off program is investing nearly $61,000 in sheep and wool promotion, education, research, industry information and producer and youth educational programs in fiscal year 2024-25. OSWP received 19 requests for proposals with 11 of these proposals approved for full or partial funding by the board during its October meeting.

OSWP approved programs will benefit every segment of the Ohio sheep industry. Major educational programs funded include the Buckeye Shepherd’s Symposium, Young Shepherd’s Assembly, Media Educational Series, Small Ruminant 509, Statewide Sheep Shearing School, the development of an Educational/Promotional Calendar and support of other related programs and activities.

Producer related programs include supporting a Young Entrepreneurs Educational Program, which includes funding for sheep producers to attend the Howard Wyman Sheep Industry Leadership School. The youth related program, the OSIA LEAD Council Buckeye Sheep Youth Expo, which is proposed as a major sheep industry youth educational activity once again in 2025 due to the huge success of the program in 2024.… Continue reading