Ohio Sheep and Wool Program Proposal Funding Approved for Fiscal Year 2021-2022

By Roger A. High, executive director, Ohio Sheep and Wool Program

The Ohio Sheep and Wool Program (OSWP), Ohio’s sheep and wool check-off program, is investing over $60,000 in sheep and wool promotion, education, research, industry information, and producer and youth educational programs in fiscal year 2021-22. OSWP received 14 Requests for Proposals for fiscal year 2021-22, with seven of these proposals approved for full or partial funding by the board during its October meeting.

OSWP approved programs will benefit every segment of the Ohio sheep industry. Major educational programs funded include the Buckeye Shepherd’s Symposium, Ohio Sheep Day, Young Shepherd’s Assembly, the Mid-Ohio Shepherd’s Group — Quarterly Mid-Ohio Shepherd’s Educational events, and other related programs and activities.

Producer related programs include supporting a Young Entrepreneurs Educational Program, which includes funding for sheep producers to attend the Trailblazers Tour Industry Leadership School. The youth related program, the OSIA LEAD Council Buckeye Sheep Youth Expo, which is proposed as a major sheep industry youth educational activity in 2022.