Ohio showcases impressive corn yields in NCGA 2024 Yield Contest

The National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) announced the winners of the 2024 Yield Contest. Participants delivered outstanding yields, once again showcasing the ingenuity and resilience that define U.S. agriculture.

Kent Edwards of Castalia in Erie County topped the Ohio entries in the contest with an impressive 344.8225-bushel entry with Pioneer P10811AM in the Conventional Non-Irrigated Category. In that same category, Blake Sims from Marion had 326.5458 bushels with AgriGold A646-30VT2RIB and Kyle Croft from Coshocton had 323.5586 with DEKALB DKC63-91RIB.

In No-Till Non-Irrigated, Jim Dauch from Bellevue had 323.7922 bushels with Pioneer P1383AM; C. Brett Davis from South Vienna had 296.3117 bushels with AgriGold A642- 05VT2RIBD1; and Steve and Tim Reinhard from Bucyrus had 291.3556 bushels with DEKALB DKC56-26RIB.

In Strip-Till, Min, Mulch, Ridge-Till Non-Irrigated, Lincoln Winner from New Weston had 319.2624 bushels with Golden Harvest G12S75-D; Andrew Miller from Pleasantville had 317.7552 bushels with Pioneer P13777PCE; and Derek Miller from Pleasantville had 317.7496 bushels with Pioneer P13777PCE.… Continue reading