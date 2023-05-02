Ohio Small Grains Marketing Program seeks election to board for three districts

Pursuant to Section 924.07 of the Ohio Revised Code, Brian Baldridge, Director, Ohio Department of Agriculture, will conduct an election of the Ohio Small Grains

Marketing Program Board in July 2023.

The Ohio Small Grains Marketing Program is designed to increase the opportunities for small grains producers. The purpose of this program is to provide funds to permit small grains producers to develop, implement, and participate in market development and promotion, research and educational programs.

The election to the Board will include these three districts:

District 1: Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Lucas, Williams

District 2: Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Wood counties

District 8: Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clermont, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Hamilton, Miami,

Montgomery, Preble, Warren counties

The Nomination Procedure is as follows

• Nominating petitions may be obtained from Brian Baldridge, Director Ohio Department of Agriculture, Legal Section, 8995 E Main Street Reynoldsburg, Ohio 43068-3399

Telephone 1-800-282-1955 or 614-728-6390

• Petitions require at least twenty-five (25) valid signatures from small grains

producers who reside within the district in which the candidate seeks election.… Continue reading