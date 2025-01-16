Ohio Soybean Association announces 2025 policy priorities

The Ohio Soybean Association (OSA), the advocacy voice for the Ohio soybean industry, recently announced its 2025 policy priorities. Each year, OSA develops the priorities that determine its advocacy roadmap for the upcoming year.

“Having a clear policy agenda helps us make the most of our time at the Statehouse and on Capitol Hill on behalf of Ohio soybean farmers,” said Bob Suver, OSA policy committee chair and Clark County farmer. “We look forward to working together with the General Assembly, Congress and the DeWine and Trump administrations to achieve the goals we’ve laid out for 2025.”

Highlights of OSA’s 2025 policy priorities include:

Promoting renewable fuel production

Encouraging the development of the bioeconomy

Promoting smart growth policies and farmland preservation

Supporting animal agriculture

Supporting 4-H and FFA programs.

OSA will also be keeping an eye on the new 2026-2027 operating budget that will be passed this year. The full list of priorities is available at www.soyohio.org/association/policy-legislation… Continue reading