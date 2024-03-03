Ohio Soybean Association announces scholarship winners

The Ohio Soybean Association (OSA), the membership and policy arm for Ohio soybean farmers, is pleased to announce the scholarship recipients for the 2024-2025 academic year. The OSA Scholarship Program was created to recognize outstanding student advocates for the soybean industry. It is available to Ohio Soybean Association members and their immediate families.

OSA awarded $1,000 each to Delaney Moore, a freshman studying agriculture communications, and Sheriden Schuerman, a junior studying sustainable plant systems. Both winners attend The Ohio State University.

“Our 2024 scholarship winners exemplify what it means to be a leader in the soybean industry,” said Rusty Goebel, OSA President and Williams County farmer. “Our industry will be in good hands as people like Delaney and Sheriden begin to take on more responsibility.”

For more information on OSA and how to become a member, visit www.soyohio.org/association.