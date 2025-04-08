Ohio Soybean Association, Council announce 2025-2026 scholarship recipients

The Ohio Soybean Association (OSA) is proud to announce the recipients of its 2025-2026 scholarship program. Designed to support students pursuing careers that will shape the future of the soybean industry, the OSA Scholarship Program reflects the organization’s commitment to fostering the next generation of agricultural leaders.

As the membership and policy voice for Ohio soybean farmers, OSA established this scholarship to encourage students passionate about advocating for the future of soybeans.

This year’s recipients are Ruth Beery and Morgan Anderson, each awarded a $1,000 scholarship for their dedication to agriculture and related fields

• Ruth Beery, of Frankfort is a junior at Wilmington College majoring in animal science and biology.

• Morgan Anderson, of Amanda is a junior at Ohio University studying Journalism: News & Information.

“We are excited to support these talented students who are not only committed to their academic success but also passionate about contributing to the future of the soybean industry,” said Rusty Goebel, Williams County farmer and President of the Ohio Soybean Association.… Continue reading