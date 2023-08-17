Ohio Soybean Association welcomes new Director of Public Affairs

The Ohio Soybean Association (OSA) welcomes Brandon Kern as its new Director of Public Policy and Issues Analysis. In this role, Kern will lead the development of state and federal policy priorities and positions, provide strategic advice and guidance on issues of importance to Ohio soybean farmers and stakeholders, and drive farmer and partner engagement on key policy issues.

Kern most recently served as the Senior Director of State and National Policy for Ohio Farm Bureau.

“We are excited to have Brandon lead OSA’s policy efforts at the Statehouse,” said Patrick Knouff, OSA president and Shelby County soybean farmer. “His passion for both policy and agriculture will be crucial to advancing legislation and policy that benefit soybean farmers and the soybean industry.”

Kern previously served as Director of Policy and Legislative Affairs in the Office of Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague, was a Military Intelligence Officer with the U.S. Army Reserve, and filled various policy and legislative roles in the Ohio Senate Majority Caucus and in the office of U.S.… Continue reading