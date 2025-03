Ohio Ag Net’s Dusty Sonnenberg catches up with Rusty Goebel, president of the Ohio Soybean Association, about topics hitting Ohio soybean farmers while at the 2025 Commodity Classic going on out in Denver this week.

The discussion revolves around renewable fuels policy, fire fighting spray foam, the potential of a Farm Bill, and much more. Tune in to the conversation via the audio player above.