Ohio Soybean Council announces Board of Trustees election

The Ohio Soybean Council (OSC) Board of Trustees has four district seats up for election this year. All eligible candidates interested in running for the OSC Board must obtain at least 15 valid signatures on the petition available at www.soyohio.org/petition.

All petitions must be submitted to the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) by mail and must be postmarked no later than July 7, 2023 and received by July 14, 2023.

OSC is the Qualified State Soybean Board for Ohio and manages state soybean checkoff dollars. The OSC Board is made up of farmer volunteers who direct the investment of checkoff dollars to improve the profitability of Ohio soybean farmers.

Districts up for election are:

District 3: Ashland, Ashtabula, Columbiana, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Richland, Summit, and Trumbull Counties — Incumbent Jeff Magyar is term-limited.

District 4: Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert Counties — Incumbent Mike Heffelfinger is eligible to run for another term.